How to manage inventory on Meesho
What's the story
Managing inventory efficiently is critical for any business, but the good thing is, you can handle this task with utmost ease using the Meesho app.
Here, we will walk you through the step-by-step process of using Meesho's inventory management features.
Whether you are new to the platform or looking to improve your existing setup, these insights will ensure you maintain accurate stock levels and run your business better.
Initial setup
Setting up your inventory
Start by downloading and installing the Meesho app on your smartphone. After installing, create an account or log in if you already have one.
Navigate to the inventory section from the main dashboard. Here, you'll find options to add new products, update existing ones, and manage stock levels effectively.
Product addition
Adding products efficiently
To add a product, click on "Add Product" in the inventory section.
Enter all necessary details such as product name, description, price in ₹ or $, and quantity available.
Make sure that each entry is accurate to avoid discrepancies later on.
This is a critical step for maintaining an organized inventory list.
Stock updates
Updating stock levels regularly
The importance of regular updates cannot be stressed enough if you want to keep a precise track of your stock levels.
Use the "Update Stock" feature whenever you make a change in quantity, either through a sale or restocking.
This way, you can avoid overselling and make sure the customers always see up-to-date information regarding product availability.
Sales analysis
Monitoring sales trends
To leverage Meesho's full potential, dive into its analytics tools to keep a pulse on sales trends.
These tools let you know what products are flying off the shelves and what ones are lagging behind.
This way, you're equipped to make strategic decisions about what to restock promptly and what to phase out due to poor performance.
This insight is invaluable for maintaining a dynamic, responsive inventory that meets your customers' demands efficiently.
Alert system
Utilizing notifications for alerts
Enable notifications in the Meesho app settings so that you get alerts when stock levels fall below a defined threshold or when there's a sudden change in sales patterns.
These alerts can be used to take timely actions, eliminating the need for constant manual monitoring of your inventory.
This way, you can keep your stock at the optimal level and respond quickly to demand changes without frequent checks.