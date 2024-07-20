In short Simplifying... In short Stephen Hawking's archive, including letters and memorabilia, is now open to the public at Cambridge University.

The collection highlights his scientific achievements, his advocacy for disability rights, and his unique communication system.

The unveiling coincides with a special issue of the Science Museum Group Journal, ensuring Hawking's work remains accessible to future generations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The archive is stored across 113 boxes

Step inside Stephen Hawking's mind: Archive opens at Cambridge University

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:26 pm Jul 20, 202412:26 pm

What's the story The personal and scientific archive of the late British theoretical physicist, Stephen Hawking, is now open to the public at Cambridge University Library. The collection, donated by his family in 2021, includes letters to his family and tens of thousands of pages related to Hawking's work. It also features photographs, film scripts from The Simpsons, The X Files, and Futurama, and mementos from meetings with popes, presidents, and the public. The archive is stored across 113 boxes of material.

Tech letter

Hawking's computer-based communication system highlighted

A standout item in the collection is a 1986 letter from Hawking to his parents, introducing his new computer-based communication system. In the letter, he humorously described the system as speaking "a bit like a Dalek with an American accent." Despite its usefulness for communication, Hawking noted that the device was too large to be portable. This technology was instrumental in enabling him to communicate after being diagnosed with motor neuron disease at age 22.

Activism archive

Advocacy for disability rights

The archive also underscores Hawking's active role in advocating for disability rights and nuclear disarmament. A 1978 letter to the Royal Opera House in London reveals his demand for better facilities for disabled people, stating there were "no facilities at all for disabled people." Diagnosed with motor neuron disease at a young age, Hawking became a vocal advocate for improved accessibility. His activism is well-documented within the collection.

Archivist's insight

Cataloging Hawking's archive: A 28-month journey

Susan Gordon, the archivist responsible for cataloging the collection, spent 28 months on the task. She stated that the archive documents Hawking's evolution into one of his era's leading theoretical physicists, and his emergence as a pop culture icon. Gordon highlighted that the archive would serve as a unique resource for researchers interested in various aspects of Hawking's life, including his scientific work, popular science communication, disability rights advocacy, assistive technology use, and celebrity status.

Public access

Hawking's archive and memorabilia shared with the public

The public unveiling of the Hawking Archive coincides with a special collection of Hawking papers, in the latest issue of the Science Museum Group Journal. The Science Museum, home to Hawking's former office, houses over 1,000 objects transferred from the University of Cambridge in 2021. In a landmark Acceptance in Lieu (AIL) agreement with the UK government, the Science Museum Group, and Cambridge University Library, Hawking's family ensured that his work would be freely accessible to future generations of scientists.