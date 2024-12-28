Summarize Simplifying... In short Activating UPI Lite on Paytm is a breeze.

Simply open the app, tap 'Activate UPI Lite', enter an amount between ₹1 and ₹2,000, select your bank account, and confirm with your UPI PIN.

The bonus? An Auto Top-Up feature that ensures your account never runs dry by automatically refilling when the balance dips, making small transactions effortless. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

UPI Lite is aimed at small, regular transactions

Want to activate UPI Lite on Paytm? Follow these steps

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:21 pm Dec 28, 202402:21 pm

What's the story Paytm has a feature called UPI Lite to make small and regular transactions easier. The innovative tool is aimed at preventing your primary account on the platform from getting cluttered and keeping your bank records clean. It provides a hassle-free way of handling daily payments without the regular transaction limits. Let's see how to activate it.

Guide

Steps for activation

To enable UPI Lite, users have to open Paytm app and tap on 'Activate UPI Lite.' They then have to enter an amount between ₹1 and ₹2,000. For example, if they want to configure their UPI Lite with ₹2,000, that's the amount they should enter. Next, they select the bank account they want to transfer money from and tap 'Proceed.' After entering UPI PIN to confirm the transaction, their Paytm UPI Lite account is successfully activated and ready for use.

Feature details

Auto Top-Up feature ensures uninterrupted transactions

Paytm's UPI Lite also comes with an Auto Top-Up feature, which can be activated when you're setting up the account. This feature ensures that your UPI Lite account never runs out of money by automatically adding a pre-selected amount whenever the balance goes below a certain limit. This function further adds to the convenience of using UPI Lite for regular small transactions, ensuring you always have enough money for your needs.