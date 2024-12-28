Want to activate UPI Lite on Paytm? Follow these steps
Paytm has a feature called UPI Lite to make small and regular transactions easier. The innovative tool is aimed at preventing your primary account on the platform from getting cluttered and keeping your bank records clean. It provides a hassle-free way of handling daily payments without the regular transaction limits. Let's see how to activate it.
Steps for activation
To enable UPI Lite, users have to open Paytm app and tap on 'Activate UPI Lite.' They then have to enter an amount between ₹1 and ₹2,000. For example, if they want to configure their UPI Lite with ₹2,000, that's the amount they should enter. Next, they select the bank account they want to transfer money from and tap 'Proceed.' After entering UPI PIN to confirm the transaction, their Paytm UPI Lite account is successfully activated and ready for use.
Auto Top-Up feature ensures uninterrupted transactions
Paytm's UPI Lite also comes with an Auto Top-Up feature, which can be activated when you're setting up the account. This feature ensures that your UPI Lite account never runs out of money by automatically adding a pre-selected amount whenever the balance goes below a certain limit. This function further adds to the convenience of using UPI Lite for regular small transactions, ensuring you always have enough money for your needs.