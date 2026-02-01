Steps to stop Russia's unauthorized use of Starlink have worked
Technology
Elon Musk says SpaceX's steps to stop Russia from using Starlink without permission have worked.
"Looks like the steps we took to stop the unauthorized use of Starlink by Russia have worked. Let us know if more needs to be done," he shared on X.
Russian drones were using Starlink for attacks
Starlink has been a lifeline for Ukraine's military. But recently, Ukrainian officials found Russian drones using Starlink for attacks deep inside Ukraine—despite sanctions.
After being alerted, SpaceX quickly moved to stop the unauthorized use.
Musk clarifies Starlink's role in war
Ukraine's Defense Minister thanked Musk and SpaceX for acting fast, saying Western tech should protect people—not help attacks.
Musk also made it clear: Starlink is there to support Ukraine defensively, not for offensive strikes.