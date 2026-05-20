Steven Rosenbaum acknowledges flawed quotes in 'The Future of Truth'
Steven Rosenbaum's new book, The Future of Truth, is in hot water after it was found to contain quotes that were either wrongly attributed or AI-generated material.
Rosenbaum admitted the mistakes, called them accidental, and said he never meant to make up anyone's views. He's taking full responsibility.
Rosenbaum faces AI and endorsement scrutiny
Rosenbaum is now working with his editors to fix these errors in future editions. The controversy has raised big questions about using AI in publishing and how it affects trust.
Even though the book had a foreword by Nobel laureate Maria Ressa, the book reportedly had approval from well-known names like Taylor Lorenz, Michael Wolff, and Nicholas Thompson, and the recent revelations have made people question those endorsements and the book's overall credibility.