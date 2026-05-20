Steven Rosenbaum acknowledges flawed quotes in 'The Future of Truth'

Rosenbaum faces AI and endorsement scrutiny

Rosenbaum is now working with his editors to fix these errors in future editions. The controversy has raised big questions about using AI in publishing and how it affects trust.

Even though the book had a foreword by Nobel laureate Maria Ressa, the book reportedly had approval from well-known names like Taylor Lorenz, Michael Wolff, and Nicholas Thompson, and the recent revelations have made people question those endorsements and the book's overall credibility.