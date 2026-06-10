Steven Sinofsky praises Apple's WWDC push into on-device AI
Steven Sinofsky, former head of Microsoft Windows, is giving Apple props for its big push into on-device AI after WWDC 2026.
He tweeted, "On device models FTW," saying most AI is heading this way.
Apple's approach means your iPhone or Mac handles AI tasks right on the device, making things faster and keeping your data private.
Siri uses Apple Intelligence and Gemini
Apple's new Siri, powered by next-generation Apple Intelligence and boosted by Google's Gemini technology, now does things like smarter search, visual analysis, and real-time help—many tasks are processed locally, with some requests handled through Private Cloud Compute.
This means less waiting around and more privacy since information processed on-device stays on the device, while some requests may be handled through Private Cloud Compute.