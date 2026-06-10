Steven Sinofsky praises Apple's WWDC push into on-device AI

Siri uses Apple Intelligence and Gemini

Apple's new Siri, powered by next-generation Apple Intelligence and boosted by Google's Gemini technology, now does things like smarter search, visual analysis, and real-time help—many tasks are processed locally, with some requests handled through Private Cloud Compute.

This means less waiting around and more privacy since information processed on-device stays on the device, while some requests may be handled through Private Cloud Compute.