Storage prices up 300% push smartphone chip shipments down 15%
Technology
Smartphone chip shipments took a big hit in the first half of 2026, dropping 15% compared to last year.
MediaTek and Qualcomm felt this the most, with their numbers falling by over 25%.
The main reason? Storage prices shot up by 300% since mid-2025 because of a chipset shortage, making it tough for brands to keep up.
Budget phones switch to Unisoc 4G
Budget smartphones are feeling the squeeze, with some brands switching from 5G to more affordable Unisoc 4G chips just to manage costs.
Despite all these hurdles, Apple managed to boost its market share by 4%, thanks largely to strong iPhone 17 series sales.
But heads up: chip shipments are expected to drop another 14% by the end of the year as supply issues continue.