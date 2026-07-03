Stress alters gut bacteria and weakens immune defenses, study finds

Stress lowers Lactobacillus reuteri and spermidine

The study showed that stress lowers levels of Lactobacillus reuteri (a good gut bacterium) and spermidine, which helps clear out damaged cells.

Less of these means your immune system isn't working at its best.

The scientists plan to study whether these effects happen in humans too, and how managing stress might help keep both your mind and body healthier.