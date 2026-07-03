Stress alters gut bacteria and weakens immune defenses, study finds
Technology
Feeling stressed?
Turns out it's not just in your head: stress can actually change the bacteria in your gut and make you more prone to diseases like diabetes and heart trouble.
Researchers found that when stress hits, certain brain regions slow down, leading to fewer immune cells being made and a weaker defense system overall.
Stress lowers Lactobacillus reuteri and spermidine
The study showed that stress lowers levels of Lactobacillus reuteri (a good gut bacterium) and spermidine, which helps clear out damaged cells.
Less of these means your immune system isn't working at its best.
The scientists plan to study whether these effects happen in humans too, and how managing stress might help keep both your mind and body healthier.