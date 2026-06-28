Study: 1990s-born people showed about 0.92 standard deviations higher systemic aging than those born 1965-1969
A big new study just found that people born in the 1990s are aging biologically much faster than previous generations.
Researchers looked at health data from more than 150,000 people and discovered that people born in the 1990s showed about 0.92 standard deviations higher systemic aging compared with those born 1965-1969.
That means your body could be "older" inside than your actual age on paper.
Rapid aging raises early-onset cancer risk
The researchers also noticed that this rapid biological aging (especially in certain organs like the immune system or fat tissue) raises the risk of early-onset cancers, like lung and colorectal cancer.
The good news? Simple habits like regular exercise, balanced eating, and getting enough sleep might help slow things down.
Lead researcher Yin Cao suggested that spotting who's at risk early could really help with prevention.