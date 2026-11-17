Study finds 710 satellites above typical UK town, 105 visible
Look up tonight and you might spot more satellites than stars, seriously.
A new study found that over a typical UK town, there are about 710 satellites overhead at any moment, with around 105 shining bright enough to be seen.
Thanks to the rapid rise in satellite launches, especially from projects like SpaceX's Starlink, our night skies are getting busier than ever.
Astronomers warn satellites interfere with telescopes
Satellite visibility peaks right after sunset and before sunrise, when up to 300 can be seen streaking by, though that drops to fewer than 20 around midnight.
With 12,891 different satellites passing overhead over a single town each night, astronomers are worried: all this extra light can mess with telescope images and make it harder to study distant space objects.