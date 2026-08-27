Study finds 80% of 1,283 participants around 23 have CKM

A recent study has found that as many as 80% of participants in a cohort of young adults already have cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome, something usually seen in arterial thickness markers that were what would be expected in people a decade older, at age 33.

The research looked at 1,283 participants around age 23 and linked this early damage to cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome (CKM), which ties together risks for heart, kidney, and metabolic issues.