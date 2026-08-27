Study finds 80% of 1,283 participants around 23 have CKM
A recent study has found that as many as 80% of participants in a cohort of young adults already have cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome, something usually seen in arterial thickness markers that were what would be expected in people a decade older, at age 33.
The research looked at 1,283 participants around age 23 and linked this early damage to cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome (CKM), which ties together risks for heart, kidney, and metabolic issues.
Unhealthy habits linked to CKM risk
Researchers noticed that unhealthy habits, like poor diet and not getting enough exercise, were associated with higher CKM risk.
While no one in the study had reached the most severe stage yet, many were on track for future heart or kidney problems.
The good news? Early lifestyle changes or medication could actually help reverse this trend, especially in the urban, disadvantaged cohort.