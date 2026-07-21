Study finds AI 'ghosts' comfort grieving people and aid closure
Technology
People are turning to AI chatbots to have conversations with digital versions of loved ones they've lost.
In a recent study, participants chatted with AI "ghosts" created from short surveys about their relatives, and many found the experience surprisingly comforting.
Some even said it helped them find closure.
Researchers prioritize support over factual accuracy
Researchers made sure these chats stayed safe and supportive, focusing on emotional tone over perfect facts.
One participant shared, "It felt like I was actually talking with my grandpa."
Services like Project December and Seance AI now let users text or even talk with these griefbots.
While some worry about getting too attached, many see this as a new way to process loss and feel connected again.