Study finds AI models disagree over jobs at automation risk

Researchers warn against single AI predictions

Researchers say we shouldn't base major career or education decisions on a single AI's prediction since results vary significantly by model.

Economist Michelle Yin pointed out that fields already using AI, like financial analysis, could shape future predictions too.

The study also reflects how even industry leaders can't agree: Anthropic's CEO worries about big job losses from AI, while NVIDIA's boss is much more upbeat about the future of work.