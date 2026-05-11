Study finds AI models disagree over jobs at automation risk
A new study found that top AI models, like ChatGPT-5, Gemini 2.5, and Claude 4.5, don't see eye to eye on which jobs could be replaced by automation.
For example, Claude thinks accountants are at high risk, but Gemini isn't so sure.
The biggest disagreements popped up for jobs that mix brainwork and hands-on tasks, or involve supervising others.
Researchers warn against single AI predictions
Researchers say we shouldn't base major career or education decisions on a single AI's prediction since results vary significantly by model.
Economist Michelle Yin pointed out that fields already using AI, like financial analysis, could shape future predictions too.
The study also reflects how even industry leaders can't agree: Anthropic's CEO worries about big job losses from AI, while NVIDIA's boss is much more upbeat about the future of work.