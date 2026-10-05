Study finds AI still lags human freelancers on remote gigs
Technology
A new study found that AI still has a long way to go when it comes to handling remote freelance gigs.
Researchers tested top AI models on projects like game development, data analysis, and animation (jobs usually done by people) and discovered that humans are still much better at getting these complex tasks done.
Best AI limited to 2.5% automation
Human freelancers managed big projects like 3D animation and architectural planning (think 100-plus hours of work and $10,000 budgets), while even the best AI model only automated about 2.5% of tasks.
The main issues? AIs struggle with long-term memory and visual skills.
The researchers said tracking AI's progress helps us understand its real impact on jobs, and for now, human creativity is tough to beat.