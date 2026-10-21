Study finds astronauts' hearts improve under Marslike gravity on ISS
Technology
Good news for future space travelers: a new study shows astronauts' hearts can actually withstand the journey to Mars.
Researchers tracked 13 astronauts during their six months on the International Space Station and found their heart function improved over time, even when tested under gravity similar to what they would experience on Mars.
NASA workouts improved astronauts' heart function
Turns out, sticking to NASA's daily workout routine was key.
The astronauts did regular endurance and resistance training to keep their hearts and muscles strong in space.
While some heart function issues showed up early on, these gradually improved thanks to consistent exercise, highlighting just how important staying active will be for anyone headed to Mars in the future.