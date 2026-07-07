Study finds Australia under-16 social media ban not enforced

Platforms guess ages without ID verification

Most platforms are just guessing users' ages based on how they act online, not by asking for ID or real verification.

Only one platform (Kick) actually required proof of age.

Even with bigger fines and talk of lawsuits from the government, most companies haven't changed much.

Meta says it's following the rules, but experts warn that as long as people can fake their birthdates, these bans won't really work.