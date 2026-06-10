Study finds college essays more diverse and original than GPT-4
Technology
A new study found that college admissions essays written by real students are way more diverse and original than those created by AI tools like GPT-4.
Researchers looked at 2,200 student essays from 2018-2022 and compared them with GPT-4's answers to the same prompts.
Turns out, human voices bring a lot more unique ideas to the table.
Researchers urge AI literacy and originality
Even when researchers tried tweaking GPT-4 for more creativity, its essays still felt repetitive and stuck to similar themes.
The team warns that relying too much on AI could lead to what they call an "algorithmic monoculture," where everyone's work starts sounding the same.
Their advice: Boost AI literacy and encourage originality in schools so students' real perspectives don't get lost.