Study finds earlier menopause more common among South Asian women
Technology
A new global study says South Asian women are 34% more likely to hit menopause before 40 compared to European women.
This premature menopause isn't just a number: it's linked to a 27% higher risk of major heart issues like heart attacks and strokes.
Researchers looked at data from over 100,000 women in 26 countries.
Scientists urge better heart care globally
The research found that women in low- and middle-income countries reach menopause earlier, about age 47.5, while those in wealthier nations had half reached menopause by around 50.6 years.
The scientists say these findings are a wake-up call for better heart health care for affected women everywhere, especially in South Asia and lower-income regions.