Study finds early screen time linked to later learning problems
A new study found that children who spend a lot of time on screens around ages one and six may face trouble with memory and schoolwork as they get older.
Researchers followed 502 children and noticed that higher screen use during these early years was tied to lower academic performance by age nine and weaker working memory at age 10.5.
Researchers say screen timing matters
The research highlights that not just how much, but when children use screens really matters.
Experts say it's important for parents to keep an eye on screen habits during these sensitive stages.
The findings add to growing advice: setting age-appropriate limits on screen time could help protect children's learning and development down the road.