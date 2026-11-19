Study finds flatworms retain learned memories after head regeneration
In a 2013 study, scientists found out that flatworms can actually keep memories, even after their heads (and brains) are cut off and regrown.
In the study, worms were trained to find food in certain environments.
Amazingly, after growing new heads, they still remembered what they'd learned before, suggesting memories might live somewhere outside the brain.
Researchers propose body memory in flatworms
Researchers Tal Shomrat and Michael Levin think these hidden memories could be stored in other parts of the worm's body and might help shape the new brain as it grows back.
They noticed that worms trained on rough surfaces adapted faster to those conditions again after regeneration, a hint that what you learn can stick around, even if your brain doesn't.
This discovery opens up some wild questions about how memory really works.