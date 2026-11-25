Study finds generative AI consumes more energy for non-English languages
A recent study shows that generative AI systems burn much more energy when working with non-English languages.
Southern Pashto and Tibetan need up to 188 and 180 times more energy than English, while Hindi and Bengali also require much more: about eight times and over 15 times, respectively.
Researchers find Indian languages lagging accuracy
Researchers from Michigan, Aberdeen, and Cambridge found that as AIs process more words in these languages, not only does energy use climb, but task accuracy drops: languages like Russian and Dutch stay at 85% and above accuracy, but many Indian languages lag behind.