Study finds Google AI search surfaces products 21.6% more expensive
A new study says Google's AI-powered search is serving up products that are, on average, 21.6% more expensive than what you'd see in regular search results.
This shift comes after Google swapped out its classic "Search" button for various AI features, sparking questions about whether the AI is favoring higher-priced items.
AI mode reshuffles listings and sellers
The research also found that AI Mode not only pushes listings higher on the page (by 49%) but often shows different sellers for the same product.
There's barely any overlap between what you see in AI Mode versus traditional search (just 1.28%), and nearly half the time, the main vendor changes.
Google cites Shopping-Graph amid pricing concerns
Google says all shopping results come from its "Shopping Graph," letting users compare prices and choose the best option for them.
Still, critics feel the AI might not be weighing price enough when recommending products, making it tougher to spot affordable options online.