Study finds hierarchical mergers among black holes in 155 pairs

Second generation black holes represent 14%

About 14% of the black holes in these pairs were "second-generation," meaning they're made from earlier mergers instead of just collapsed stars.

Scientists figured this out by spotting a telltale wobble in their orbits and noticing their unusually large masses.

As lead author Cailin Plunkett put it, this shows that black hole formation can be a repeating cycle, especially in crowded star clusters where these cosmic collisions happen more often.