Study finds mindfulness, positive psychology boost high-risk adults' heart health
Turns out, practicing mindfulness and positive psychology, like gratitude journaling or optimism training, can make a real difference for people at high risk of heart problems.
Researchers looked at 18 trials with adults typically in their late 50s to mid-60s and found that programs lasting six to 12 weeks (delivered through apps, calls or workshops) boosted heart health.
Programs reduce blood pressure and inflammation
Participants who did an eight-week mindfulness routine saw their blood pressure drop and inflammation markers improve.
A 12-week spirituality-based digital program led to a 7.6-point decrease in systolic blood pressure.
Regular guidance and daily exercises made healthy habits stick even better.
Behavioral changes could improve heart health
The study's big takeaway: focusing on behavioral changes, not just meds, could lead to lasting benefits for your heart.
Alyssa M. Vela said, "The findings of this study further point to the importance of attending to mental and behavioral health for cardiovascular disease prevention and cardiovascular health optimization."