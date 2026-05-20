Study finds more than half of US teens lose sleep
Technology
A new study out this week shows that more than half of American teens are losing precious sleep because they're on their phones late at night.
Researchers tracked 657 teens (average age 15) and found that late-night scrolling is cutting into the 8 to 10 hours of sleep they really need.
Nighttime phone use averages 50 minutes
On average, teens spent about 50 minutes on their phones during school nights between 10pm and 6am with over half using their phones between midnight and 4am including TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube.
Dr. Jason Nagata, who led the study, says keeping phones out of bedrooms and setting screen-free routines can help, reminding everyone that sleep is important for learning.