Study finds offshore wind farms and low lying clouds interact
A new study has found that offshore wind farms and low-lying clouds actually influence each other.
It turns out these clouds can affect how much energy wind turbines generate, while the spinning blades can change cloud patterns by stirring up the air and mixing warmer, drier air from above into the cloud layer.
Simulations show farms create atmospheric waves
Using computer simulations, researchers discovered that wind farms create waves in the atmosphere, which can shift or even break up thin layers of cloud, something satellite images have spotted over the North Sea.
The takeaway: Understanding these cloud-wind farm interactions could help make better estimates of wind-farm production.