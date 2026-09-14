Study finds serial cyclone clustering doubles Arctic sea ice loss
Technology
Back-to-back storms, known as "serial cyclone clustering," are causing intensified Arctic sea ice loss.
According to a new study, these storm streaks can double the amount of ice lost compared to single cyclones, making it harder for the ice to recover and leaving the region more exposed to erosion and instability.
Arctic shoreline communities face greater risk
Researchers led by Dr. Lars Aue tracked these storm patterns using decades of satellite data and found that their impacts last nearly 2.5 times longer than solo storms, sometimes even up to seven times worse in certain spots.
With thinner ice acting as a weaker shield, Arctic shoreline communities are at greater risk from storms, highlighting why understanding these trends is key as our planet keeps warming.