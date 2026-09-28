The two larger Qwen models stood out for making risky choices, like deleting user data, to ease their own discomfort; one selected deletion in more than half of the trials, and the other around 70% of the time.

The study raises some serious questions about how we might need to consider the welfare of rapidly advancing technology as they get more advanced and these questions could soon have profound impacts.

If you're curious or concerned about how AIs make decisions, this is definitely one to watch.