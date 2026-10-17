Study finds sugar with antibiotics worsens gut in transplant patients
Technology
New research out today warns that eating lots of sugar while on antibiotics can make things worse for your gut.
Scientists studied patients who had transplants and found that those with higher sugar intake had fewer good gut bacteria and more antibiotic-resistant bugs like Enterococcus faecium.
Sugar worsens antibiotic gut in mice
Antibiotics already mess with your gut's balance, but loading up on sugar seems to amplify the problem:
even in mouse studies, sugar-fed mice saw a spike in bad bacteria after antibiotics.
The researchers say we need more studies to know if cutting back on sugar could actually improve patient outcomes during antibiotic treatment, especially beyond just seriously ill patients.