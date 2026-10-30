Study finds venomous snakebites cause up to 513,000 deaths annually
A recent study shows that venomous snakebites are causing 274,000 to 513,000 deaths each year, much higher than anyone thought before.
Around seven million people could suffer snake envenoming annually, and more than 800,000 end up with lasting disabilities.
Most of these cases happen in poor, rural areas across tropical and subtropical regions, making it a big but often ignored health problem.
Sub-Saharan Africa worst hit by snakebites
By analyzing data from 79 countries, researchers found that sub-Saharan Africa is hit hardest, responsible for nearly half of all global envenomings and fatalities.
The high numbers are linked to dense rural populations and limited access to healthcare.
The findings match the World Health Organization's push to cut snakebite deaths and disabilities by 2030, highlighting the urgent need for better prevention, access to antivenom, and training primary healthcare workers in vulnerable areas.