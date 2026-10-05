Study from 1Password's Off-By-1-Labs finds AI produces correct patches 26%

Turns out, AI still has a long way to go when it comes to fixing software bugs.

A fresh study from 1Password's Off-By-1-Labs found that AI tools like Claude and Codex only got security patches right 26% of the time across six recent vulnerabilities, including CVE-2026-31431.

Even worse, over half the patches either didn't work or actually made things messier, which really shows why human experts are still crucial for cybersecurity.