Study links earlier menopause with faster memory decline, Alzheimer's risk
Technology
A new study suggests that women who reach menopause earlier might face a higher risk of faster memory decline and earlier Alzheimer's disease onset later on.
Researchers tracked 2,603 women for up to 18 years and found a clear link between the timing of menopause and long-term brain health, though they didn't prove one causes the other.
Early menopause shows brain vessel damage
Women with natural/spontaneous menopause who went through menopause five years earlier had more signs of small blood vessel damage in their brains.
The findings hint that when you hit menopause, it could help doctors spot who might need extra support or early prevention for dementia down the line.