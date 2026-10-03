Study links GLP-1 drugs to increased hair and nail problems
Technology
Heads up if you or someone you know is taking GLP-1 medications like semaglutide or tirzepatide for diabetes or weight loss:
New research says these drugs are linked to more cases of hair loss and nail issues than previously thought.
GLP-1 study finds 66% nail problems
Researchers from France and Italy looked at 575 people using these medications and found that 66% had nail problems, with roughly 39% experiencing actual nail detachment (compared with just 9% of nonusers).
Hair loss was also common, no matter how much weight people lost.
The team plans a prospective study to follow people from the start of GLP-1 therapy and objectively track skin and hair health over time.