Study of 90 missions finds NASA $1B projects yield breakthroughs Technology Jul 01, 2026

A new study has found that NASA missions costing over $1 billion are much more likely to lead to major scientific breakthroughs and highly cited research.

Looking at 90 missions since 1994, researchers saw that the priciest projects delivered the most impact, while cheaper missions (under $100 million) often struggled to produce big results or even succeed.