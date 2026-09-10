Study of almost 3,000 supernovas suggests dark energy may vary

A big new study using almost 3,000 supernovas suggests dark energy, the mysterious force speeding up our universe, could actually change over time, instead of staying steady.

This challenges what scientists have believed for years and builds on earlier research showing dark energy's influence may be getting weaker.

Supernovas are like cosmic mile markers because their brightness is so reliable, and this latest research got even more accurate by factoring in things like cosmic dust and gravitational lensing.