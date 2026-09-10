Study of almost 3,000 supernovas suggests dark energy may vary
A big new study using almost 3,000 supernovas suggests dark energy, the mysterious force speeding up our universe, could actually change over time, instead of staying steady.
This challenges what scientists have believed for years and builds on earlier research showing dark energy's influence may be getting weaker.
Supernovas are like cosmic mile markers because their brightness is so reliable, and this latest research got even more accurate by factoring in things like cosmic dust and gravitational lensing.
DEBASS to add data to catalog
The DEBASS program will add data to the team's catalog. They're combining data from the Dark Energy Survey and other cosmic measurements, including relic light from the Big Bang.
Their findings are already up on arXiv if you want to check them out!