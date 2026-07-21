Study proposes CubeSats to detect nuclear weapons on satellites
Technology
A new study has come up with a clever idea: using tiny satellites called CubeSats to spot nuclear weapons hidden on other satellites.
These CubeSats would use neutron detectors to sniff out uranium, helping keep space free of nuclear weapons as promised by the Outer Space Treaty.
They can get pretty close (within four kilometers) to check out any suspicious spacecraft, offering a fresh alternative to old-school cameras and radar.
India and China advance anti-satellite capabilities
With countries like India showing off anti-satellite missiles and China developing technology that can disable satellites, space is getting more crowded (tense).