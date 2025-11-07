Study reveals why mixing cannabis and tobacco is bad
A new study just out in Drug and Alcohol Dependence Reports says people who use both tobacco and cannabis have different brain chemistry than those who only use cannabis.
This could help explain why co-users often deal with more mental health issues.
The research also identifies a potential biological target (the FAAH enzyme) for future treatments of cannabis use disorder, especially for those who also smoke.
How the study was conducted
Researchers used brain scans and found that people using both substances had more of an enzyme called FAAH in parts of the brain linked to mood and stress.
More FAAH means less anandamide—a chemical that helps regulate how you feel.
Interestingly, these higher enzyme levels were tied to cigarette use, not how much cannabis was used.
Findings of the study
Less anandamide is linked with anxiety, depression, and a bigger risk of relapse.
This is the first evidence in humans of a molecular mechanism that may help explain why mixing tobacco with cannabis can make mental health outcomes worse.
The good news: targeting this enzyme could lead to better treatments for people struggling with both habits.