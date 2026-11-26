Study shows 94% of Indian brand websites fail AI readability
Turns out, most Indian brand websites aren't very AI-friendly.
A new study found that 94% of sites from big and midsize brands flunked basic AI readability checks, meaning AI bots can barely understand what's on them.
For the median brand, 84% of what an AI bot downloads is code and only 16% is actual content.
Some sites don't even offer any readable information at all.
Structured data could improve AI readability
The good news? The report suggests that simply adding structured data could make a huge difference for most struggling sites: no major redesigns needed.
Making websites easier for AI to read isn't just a technology upgrade.