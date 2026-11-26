Study shows rising XDR Typhi evading antibiotics in South Asia
A 2022 study has found that the bacteria causing typhoid fever are getting better at dodging antibiotics, even the newer ones we rely on.
After looking at thousands of samples from South Asia, researchers noticed a rise in extensively drug-resistant (XDR) Typhi that don't respond to common treatments like ampicillin or even fluoroquinolones.
Experts urge vaccines and antibiotic research
These tough-to-treat strains have already shown up in places like the UK US and Canada.
Even more concerning, mutations that confer resistance to azithromycin are now also spreading, the last oral antibiotic we have for typhoid.
Experts say it's time to ramp up vaccine use (Pakistan is leading the way here) and invest more in new antibiotic research before this becomes a bigger global problem.