The research showed that mice exposed to city air developed memory problems, brain inflammation, and an increased death of newborn neurons in the hippocampus (the memory center).

People living in the most polluted third of areas were also 25% more likely to get Alzheimer's disease or a related form of dementia than those in cleaner places.

The scientists pointed out tiny particles called PM2.5 as an environmental neurotoxicant and findings that open the door to studying other environmental stresses and ways to keep the brain resilient.