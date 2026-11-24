Study suggests air pollution alters microglia, accelerating dementia progression
A new study suggests that breathing polluted air could actually make dementia progress faster.
Researchers looked at data from nearly 500,000 people and found that air pollution changes microglia, the brain's immune cells, making it harder for them to keep our brains healthy.
This helps explain why air pollution is linked to diseases like Alzheimer's.
PM2.5 identified as environmental neurotoxicant
The research showed that mice exposed to city air developed memory problems, brain inflammation, and an increased death of newborn neurons in the hippocampus (the memory center).
People living in the most polluted third of areas were also 25% more likely to get Alzheimer's disease or a related form of dementia than those in cleaner places.
The scientists pointed out tiny particles called PM2.5 as an environmental neurotoxicant and findings that open the door to studying other environmental stresses and ways to keep the brain resilient.