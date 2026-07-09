Study suggests AMOC on track to collapse from climate change

AMOC weakening risks flooding and cooling

The AMOC moves heat from the tropics up toward Europe and the Arctic, so if it fails, we could see rising sea levels along the US East Coast and northern Europe suddenly getting much colder (up to 27 degrees Fahrenheit drops).

This would also mean more extreme weather everywhere.

Experts agree AMOC is weakening; as oceanographer Stefan Rahmstorf puts it, these findings are "plausible."

The article notes that this shows why cutting emissions now is crucial.