Next Article
Sugar gel could be the answer to baldness
Technology
Scientists from the University of Sheffield and COMSATS University have found that a simple sugar gel could spark hair regrowth in male mice with hereditary baldness.
The gel, made from deoxyribose (a type of sugar), led to noticeably thicker and longer hair in just a few weeks—offering promising results for anyone dealing with androgenic alopecia, which affects about 40% of people.
Gel worked as well as minoxidil
The sugar gel worked as well as minoxidil, a leading hair loss treatment, with an impressive 80-90% regrowth rate.
It increases the number of blood vessels and helps form new hair follicles—key for healthy hair growth.
Researchers also think it might help people regrow hair after chemotherapy, though more testing is needed before it's ready for humans.