Sundar Pichai: AI to reach everyday work within 5 years

Sundar Pichai, Google and Alphabet CEO, thinks AI is expected to move over the next five years from the lab to everyday work, and do it in a more fulfilling way.

In a special video message marking 75 years of IIT Kharagpur, he highlighted how AI could support healthcare workers, farmers, developers, government officials, and entrepreneurs.

In his words, "We are building AI so that it can help all of us do our work at the next level and do it in a more fulfilling way."