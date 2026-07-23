Sundar Pichai defends AI strategy amid Gemini 3.5 pro delay
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai is standing by the company's AI strategy after investors raised concerns about delays in launching Gemini 3.5 Pro, a model meant to boost Google's coding and automation skills.
With rivals like OpenAI moving faster, Pichai acknowledged the company has "we need to improve," but stressed its focus on staying at the leading edge.
Google's Gemini 3.6 flash boosts coding
Pichai highlighted new models like Gemini Flash, which helps power tools in cybersecurity and customer service.
The latest update, Gemini 3.6 Flash, just improved coding scores while using fewer resources.
Looking ahead, Google's working on the ambitious Gemini 4 with nearly monthly updates planned.
Even though cloud revenue jumped 82%, rising costs have some investors worried. Alphabet's shares dipped over 3% after the call.