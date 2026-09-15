Sundar Pichai: Google AI helps health, education and disaster response
Technology
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said how the company is using AI for things that actually matter, like improving health, dealing with disasters, and making education better.
He pointed out that its AI tools now work in more than 300 languages, which means they reach most of the world.
Google introduces genomics weather economy initiatives
Some highlights:
Google launched AlphaGenome Atlas as a research resource to map all 9B possible single-letter genetic changes across the human genome.
Its new WeatherNext 3 model aims to make global weather forecasts much more accurate.
And if you're curious about jobs and tech, Google's new AI and Economy ATLAS shows how AI is already changing workplaces everywhere.