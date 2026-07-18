Sundar Pichai says AI is probably humanity's most important thing
Technology
Google CEO Sundar Pichai believes AI is "probably the most important thing humanity has ever worked on," even bigger than electricity or fire.
He sees AI as a game changer for society, with the power to tackle huge challenges like curing diseases.
Sundar Pichai urges responsible AI use
Pichai admits there are real risks with AI and says, "It is right to be concerned, absolutely, you have to worry about it otherwise you are not going to solve it."
He points out that AI already shapes our daily lives through things like Google Translate and Photos, but stresses we need to use it responsibly so its benefits outweigh the downsides.