Sundar Pichai sends IIT Kharagpur 75th anniversary video message
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai just sent a warm video message to IIT Kharagpur for its 75th anniversary, looking back on his student days, learning programming, carrying floppy disks around campus, and using computers for the first time.
He shared that his time at IIT helped set him on a path that eventually led him to Google and influenced how he thinks about making an impact through technology.
Pichai predicts AI in everyday life
Pichai also talked about meeting his wife Anjali at IIT and forming lifelong friendships. He credited the institute for teaching him perseverance and a never-give-up attitude.
Looking ahead, he predicted that AI will become part of everyday life over the next five years (from 2026 — by 2031), affecting everyone from healthcare workers to entrepreneurs, and praised IIT Kharagpur's efforts in using technology for social good.