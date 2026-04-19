Sunita Williams to run Boston Marathon on April 20
Technology
Sunita Williams, retired NASA astronaut, is set to run the Boston Marathon on April 20, 2026.
It's her first time at the event since 2008; she famously ran the marathon in space in 2007 and completed it on Earth in 2008.
She's now preparing for the marathon after wrapping up her Boeing Starliner mission last year.
Williams reflects on Artemis II teamwork
Williams recently reflected on Artemis II, the first NASA lunar flyby in 50 years, highlighting how teamwork made it possible.
Now living in Maine, she's still passionate about space and STEM education, and says she'd love to team up with commercial space companies if given the chance.
Her commitment to space exploration and STEM education continues strong.