Sunita Williams to run Boston Marathon on April 20 Technology Apr 19, 2026

Sunita Williams, retired NASA astronaut, is set to run the Boston Marathon on April 20, 2026.

It's her first time at the event since 2008; she famously ran the marathon in space in 2007 and completed it on Earth in 2008.

She's now preparing for the marathon after wrapping up her Boeing Starliner mission last year.