Sun's pressure waves rival 100 trillion jet engines yet inaudible
Technology
The sun is basically a giant, boiling ball of gas and plasma, creating pressure waves that are like sound waves here on earth.
Scientists say these waves pack a punch: imagine something louder than 100 trillion jet engines!
But don't worry, we can't hear any of it because space is totally silent; sound just can't travel through a vacuum.
NASA uses helioseismology to probe Sun
NASA uses a technique called helioseismology (think: ultrasound for stars) to study the sun's inner vibes.
By tracking its vibrations, researchers get a peek at what's happening deep inside and learn more about how our star works, all without needing actual sound to reach us.