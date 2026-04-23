Sun's pressure waves rival 100 trillion jet engines yet inaudible Technology Apr 23, 2026

The sun is basically a giant, boiling ball of gas and plasma, creating pressure waves that are like sound waves here on earth.

Scientists say these waves pack a punch: imagine something louder than 100 trillion jet engines!

But don't worry, we can't hear any of it because space is totally silent; sound just can't travel through a vacuum.