Super El Nino in 2026 could reshape global weather patterns Technology Apr 28, 2026

A "super" El Nino might show up in 2026, and scientists say it could seriously shake up global weather.

Some models within NOAA's Climate Forecast System project temperatures could rise as much as 6.1 degrees Fahrenheit (3.4 degrees Celsius) above normal once El Nino fully sets in, possibly beating the old record from the early 1980s.

These changes could mean big shifts for ecosystems, weather patterns, and daily life around the world.