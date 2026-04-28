Super El Nino in 2026 could reshape global weather patterns
A "super" El Nino might show up in 2026, and scientists say it could seriously shake up global weather.
Some models within NOAA's Climate Forecast System project temperatures could rise as much as 6.1 degrees Fahrenheit (3.4 degrees Celsius) above normal once El Nino fully sets in, possibly beating the old record from the early 1980s.
These changes could mean big shifts for ecosystems, weather patterns, and daily life around the world.
James Hansen warns El Nino risks
Climate experts are sounding the alarm because even a moderately strong El Nino can push global temperatures past critical levels for serious impacts.
Climatologist James Hansen warns this event could cross that threshold, while a recent Nature study suggests super El Ninos make long-term climate shifts more likely.
In the past, these events have led to major disruptions in ocean currents and affected both nature and society, so there's a real reason to pay attention this time around.